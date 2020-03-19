President Ilham Aliyev: We cannot allow anti-Azerbaijani forces, fifth column, national traitors to commit various provocations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19

Trend:

We cannot allow the anti-Azerbaijani forces, the fifth column and national traitors to take advantage of this situation to commit various provocations, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev in his message of congratulation to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Novruz holiday, Trend reports.

“Unfortunately, we are receiving information about facts related to irresponsibility. At the same time, we see open provocations. Where do these provocations come from? From the very fifth column, from the enemies who are among us, the elements calling themselves opposition, the traitors who receive money from abroad. Their main goal is to destroy Azerbaijan. The worse for Azerbaijan, the better for them. Look at their addresses on social networks, they are full of hatred and provocation. They seem to want riots to happen. They want turmoil. They want panic. And then they claim that they care about the Azerbaijani people,” said the head of state.

“They are our enemies, and we must openly state this,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

“It is not known what this disease will lead to. Therefore, during the existence of the disease, the rules of completely new relationships will apply. Let everyone know this. It is possible that a state of emergency may be declared at some point. In this case, the isolation of representatives of the fifth column will become a historical necessity. The Azerbaijani people have long thrown them into the dustbin of history, and they have been there for almost 30 years now. But we cannot allow the anti-Azerbaijani forces, the fifth column and national traitors to take advantage of this situation to commit various provocations. Let everyone know it. Our policy is unequivocal and we have a strong will. We, as always, are solving and will continue to solve the problems of the Azerbaijani people,” said President Aliyev.

“The actions being taken by the Azerbaijani state in the current situation, during the coronavirus, once again testify that the health, safety and well-being of the Azerbaijani people are above everything else for us, and to achieve this we will take any step necessary,” he said.

“Let no-one doubt that. Dear compatriots, brothers and sisters, the world is entering a new stage. It is rather special because no-one knows when the disease will end and what consequences it will lead to. Therefore, I once again urge the entire Azerbaijani people to be together and responsible. I am sure that together we will overcome all these ordeals with dignity,” added President Aliyev.