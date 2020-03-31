Operational Headquarters: Dynamics of growth of coronavirus cases observed in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 16:01)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31

Dynamics of growth of coronavirus infection cases is observed in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on March 31 referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Despite the fact that most countries and the World Health Organization (WHO) are taking measures and making joint efforts, it is still impossible to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the world.

According to WHO, to date, 787,469 people have been infected in the world, 37,846 people have died from coronavirus.

Despite the preventive measures being taken by the Azerbaijani government, coronavirus is spreading in the country.

Not only the aggressive form and high infection rate, but also non-compliance with the special regime by the majority of people, close communication with other people, leaving houses without special need, disobeying the requirements for maintaining distance in public transport during quarantine and non-compliance with other existing rules are the reasons for dynamics of growth of coronavirus infection cases in Azerbaijan.

The special quarantine regime has been strengthened in Azerbaijan from March 31 to April 20 to minimize people’s communication with each other and thereby reduce the spread of infection in the country.

People are allowed to leave the houses only if there is a need for emergency medical care and if there is a threat to life and health.

The individuals are allowed to do shopping in the markets the activity of which is permitted. People may leave the houses to take the rubbish out. People are also allowed to fulfill official duties in the organizations operating within the special regime.

In case of leaving the house, people must have an identity card or a document proving identity, official certificates or an official certificate from the place of work in those spheres in which the activity is permitted.

The employees of diplomatic missions accredited in Azerbaijan and international organizations, as well as their local staff must have accreditation cards.

It is recommended not to use personal cars without special need. When communicating, people must observe a distance of two meters.

Everyone must comply with the rules of the quarantine regime and not to leave houses without special need to prevent the further spreading of coronavirus and virus not to cause more severe consequences, said the headquarters.

The individuals who do not comply with the rules of the quarantine regime will be held accountable.