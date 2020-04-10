Azerbaijani, Russian FMs hold phone conversation
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10
Trend:
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has held a phone conversation with his Russian colleague Sergei Lavrov, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s Twitter page.
The ministers discussed the current situation and measures taken by both states to fight COVID-19.
They agreed to have broader discussions on the issues of Azerbaijan-Russia cooperation agenda next week.
