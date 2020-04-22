Azerbaijani, Turkmen FMs mull relevant issues over phone

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 22

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov had a telephone conversation on April 22, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the conversation, the sides discussed a number of topical issues related to the further strengthening of traditionally friendly relations between the two countries.

First of all, the need for the implementation of bilateral agreements reached between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov during the Turkmen president’s official visit to Baku on March 11, 2020 was stressed.

At the same time, the sides emphasized the special importance of bilateral cooperation in the transport and communications sector.

The foreign ministers stressed that the direct ferry services in the Caspian Sea between the seaports of Alat and Turkmenbashi are an essential element in the development of trade and economic ties on the Eurasian continent.

Stressing the high efficiency of cooperation in the field of transport, the foreign ministers focused on the search and implementation of new forms of partnership aimed at ensuring the highly effective operation of transport corridors along the East-West transport corridor.

In this context, the ministers agreed to maintain close regular contacts between the Azerbaijani and Turkmen foreign ministries.