Azerbaijani, Kyrgyz FMs mull agenda of existing co-op in bilateral, multilateral formats

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 27

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov had a telephone conversation with Foreign Minister of Kyrgyz Republic Chingiz Aydarbekov, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the conversation, the sides discussed the agenda of existing cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats.

Touching upon the current situation, the ministers exchanged views on the measures being taken by both countries to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and emphasized the importance of mutual support, cooperation, and exchange of experience.

During the telephone conversation, the prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan within various international organizations were discussed and the sides agreed to continue joint efforts in this sphere.