Azerbaijani president, first lady attend opening of face mask factory in Sumgayit (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of a face mask factory and protective coverall plant owned by Gilan Textile Park LLC, in Sumgayit.

Director General of Gilan Textile Park LLC Mehriban Akhundova informed the president and the first lady of the activities of the facilities.

The factory will have an initial daily production capacity of 140,000 disposable masks. The extra equipment will be installed here by the end of May, allowing to increase the production capacity to 300,000 masks per day. The facility created 30 new jobs, with the figure set to reach 50 after the installation of extra equipment.

The plant will have a daily production capacity of 6,000 disposable protective coveralls. The facility created 210 new jobs.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva then met with a group of workers employed at the facilities.