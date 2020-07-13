Armenia flagrantly violates ceasefire in direction of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13

Trend:

While using large-caliber guns, the Armenian armed forces fired on the Azerbaijani defensive positions in the direction of Shahbuz and Julfa districts in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic from 22:45 (GMT+4) July 12 through 00:40 (GMT+4) July 13, Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told Trend.

Up to five hectares of the territory blazed up as a result of using tracer and incendiary shells by Armenia during the ceasefire violation.

The Armenian armed forces’ attack was suppressed by the return fire. The Azerbaijani armed forces fully control the operational situation.

Starting from July 12 afternoon, while grossly violating the ceasefire regime in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district on the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border, the Armenian armed forces fired at the Azerbaijani positions by using artillery.

As a result of the responsive measures, the Armenian forces was struck back while suffering losses.

Azerbaijani personnel sergeant of military service Vugar Sadigov and corporal Elshad Mammadov died while repelling the attack of the Armenian armed forces.

Despite the efforts of the Azerbaijani doctors, severely wounded serviceman of the Azerbaijani army Khayyam Dashdemirov also died.

The tension remained in Tovuz district on the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border on July 12 night.

During the night battles, the Azerbaijani armed forces using artillery, mortars and tanks, destroyed a stronghold, bombshells, vehicles and servicemen on the territory of the Armenia’s military unit.

Azerbaijani serviceman, senior lieutenant Rashad Mahmudov was killed during the battles.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.