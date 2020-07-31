President Aliyev allocates funds for renovation of Oghuz-Shaki section of Garamaryam-Ismayilli-Shaki road
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order regarding measures to reconstruct the Oghuz-Shaki section of the Garamaryam-Ismayilli-Shaki highway.
Under the presidential Order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 10 million manats for the reconstruction of the road.
