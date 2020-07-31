Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Raised battle readiness of Armenian army reflects fear

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense commented on the information on raising the level of combat readiness of the Armenian armed forces of central subordination, including the military units of the first echelon, and their unexpected inspection, Trend reports with reference to the Defense Ministry.

This is done because of fear from the Armenian authorities, caused by the joint Azerbaijani-Turkish exercises held in Azerbaijan, the Defense Ministry noted, adding that the personnel of the Azerbaijani army constantly improves its professionalism and combat effectiveness in daily training and exercises.

"The combat capability and military potential of the Azerbaijani army is the most important indicator that will provide an advantage over the enemy on the battlefield," said the ministry.

"If the Armenian side again resorts to provocations, a worthy response will follow," the defense ministry said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.