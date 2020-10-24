Azerbaijan informs Russian embassy about Russian citizen killed by Armenia's attacks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

Trend:

Despite the efforts of the doctors, 13-year-old Russian citizen Artur Mayakov, died in the hospital, after being severely wounded during a missile attack with SCUD missiles on Azerbaijan’s Ganja city on October 17, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports on Oct. 24.

“Artur Mayakov arrived in Ganja to visit his aunt,” assistant to the president added.

“Through the support of the Executive Power of Ganja and the Alexander Nevsky Church in Ganja, Mayakov will be buried in accordance with the Christian traditions,” Hajiyev said. “The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry informed the Russian embassy about this.”

Hajiyev added that the Armenian Armed Forces continue to fire at the Azerbaijani cities by using heavy artillery and other types of weapons.