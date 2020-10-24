New data on Azerbaijani civil casualties, damages from Armenian attacks revealed

Politics 24 October 2020 19:17 (UTC+04:00)
New data on Azerbaijani civil casualties, damages from Armenian attacks revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

Some 65 Azerbaijani civilians were killed, 297 wounded as a result of the provocations of the Armenian Armed Forces from Sept. 27 up till now, Trend reports on Oct. 24 citing the press service of Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office.

Some 398 civilian facilities, 2,174 private houses, and 90 multi-story residential buildings were damaged.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

