Armenian Armed Forces' attempts to attack prevented in several directions - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 29

Trend:

Attempts to attack by the Armenian Armed Forces have been prevented in several directions, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Lieutenant Colonel Anar Eyvazov said, Trend reports.

Eyvazov made the remark during briefing on Oct. 29.

He noted that by subjecting the Barda, Tartar and Goranboy districts of Azerbaijan to missile and artillery fire, the Armenian side committed new war crimes.