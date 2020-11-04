Armenia wanted to create chaos, panic in Azerbaijan by attacking civilians - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

Trend:

They [Armenia] wanted to create chaos, panic in Azerbaijan by attacking civilians, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to the Italian La Repubblica newspaper, Trend reports.

Commenting on “Three ceasefires as already were broken. The peace talks seem not to get any result. Who is to blame for?” the head of state said that Armenia is responsible and offered to look at the chronology.

“First, a ceasefire was agreed in Moscow. In less than 24 hours they attacked Ganja with ballistic missiles from the territory of Armenia. It is proven. Russia, France, and the United States, and many other countries can detect the launch of ballistic missiles. So, they know, it was launched from Armenia, and Pashinyan was lying when he said that it was not them. So, that was in less than 24 hours. They attacked at night, in a very mean way. They deliberately attacked the residential settlement. And as a result of two attacks almost 30 people, innocent people, including children were killed. The second ceasefire was violated by them after five minutes of the announcement of that. And the third ceasefire they violated attacking Barda. So, it was not us. What were we supposed to do? Sit and wait when they are killing us? Of course, we respond and will continue to do it. They needed a ceasefire in order to continue their aggression, in order to try to regain and occupy again the territories which we have liberated. And also they wanted to create chaos, panic in Azerbaijan by attacking civilians but they miscalculated the spirit of the Azerbaijani people. Yes, we suffer from these mean attacks. We have 91 civilians so far killed, and more than 400 wounded. But this did not break our will, on the contrary, it makes us even stronger,” the head of state said.