Reps of diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan acquainted with consequences of Armenian vandalism in Fuzuli city (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22

Trend:

The representatives of the diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan, including ambassadors, military attachés, as well as heads of representative offices of international organizations in Azerbaijan, made a trip to the Azerbaijani Fuzuli district on November 22, liberated from the Armenian occupation, Trend reports.

The purpose of the trip is for diplomats and military attaches to see the barbarity committed by the Armenian Armed Forces in Fuzuli city and the consequences of their crimes.

The diplomats and military attachés were accompanied by Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the Azerbaijani First Vice President Elchin Amirbayov and other officials.

The diplomats saw the grave consequences of the war crimes committed by Armenia in Fuzuli city. The diplomats saw the consequences of the vandalism committed by the Armenians in Fuzuli over 27 years.

The diplomats were informed that the Armenians barbarously destroyed settlements, cemeteries, historical, cultural monuments in Fuzuli.

As a result of the barbaric actions of the Armenian occupiers in Fuzuli, one of the most developed cities of Azerbaijan once, no building was left intact. Everything has been destroyed, plundered.

Armenian vandalism has also affected historical, cultural and architectural monuments, ancient burial mounds and caves, as well as tombs and gravestones in the district. All this has been destroyed, razed to the ground.

An end was put to the homesickness of the residents of Fuzuli district 27 years later thanks to the heroism of the valiant Azerbaijani troops under the leadership of Azerbaijani President, victorious Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev.