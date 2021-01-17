Delegation of Turkic Council, TURKSOY, Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation arrives in Fizuli (PHOTO)
БАКУ /Trend/ - The delegation of the Turkic Council, TURKSOY and the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation visited Fizuli after Aghdam, told Trend on Jan. 17.
The delegation visited the ruins of the city of Fizuli, destroyed by the Armenians, got acquainted with the construction of the road to the city of Shusha.
