Liberation of Azerbaijani lands is not just victory for Azerbaijan, it is great victory for entire Turkic world - Turkic Council SecGen

Politics 19 January 2021 21:52 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

Trend:

The liberation of Azerbaijani lands is not just a victory for Azerbaijan, it is a great victory for the entire Turkic world. This victory has made us very happy and aroused a sense of pride among the Turkic peoples, who are always with you. On behalf of the Turkic world, I once again express my gratitude to you and wish Azerbaijan and the Turkic world new victories, Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States, Baghdad Amreyev said during a meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in a video format, Trend reports.

“Mr. President, I express my deep gratitude for your inspiring speech,” Amreyev said.

“We really visited the liberated territories yesterday and saw with our own eyes the completely destroyed sites, almost entirely. Of course, the sight of this destruction is downright depressing. During my meeting with representatives of the media, I said that these lands were never unattended, there are true owners of these lands, they have returned these lands to themselves and will restore these lands, the prosperous lands in Fuzuli, the glorious land of Aghdam and other liberated territories very soon. Very soon, they will restore their former glory, their former rich appearance,” he said.

