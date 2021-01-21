Azerbaijani, Turkmen FMs talk significance of joint collaboration on Caspian Sea

Politics 21 January 2021 15:00 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani, Turkmen FMs talk significance of joint collaboration on Caspian Sea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 21

Trend:

On the 20th of January 2021, a two-day visit to Turkmenistan of a representative Azerbaijani delegation headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has started, Trend reports citing Turkmen Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On the following day, the head of the MFA of Azerbaijan was received by the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Then, the meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov was held in the premises of the MFA of Turkmenistan. The diplomats have stated with satisfaction the high level of bilateral ties in political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian areas.

It was especially noted that the present visit of the head of MFA of Azerbaijan to Ashgabat complements the start of a new stage of energy cooperation between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan. In this regard, the significance of joint steps on resource use and collaboration on the Caspian Sea was highlighted.

The diplomats highlighted the efficiency of political-diplomatic dialogue between the two countries. They discussed bilateral issues, as well as the aspects of regional and international agendas. In this regard, the importance of the collaboration of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan in the framework of regional and international formats was underlined.

The possibilities of expanding economic and investment cooperation, including through the use of the transport-transit potential of the two countries that possess a modern automobile, railway, and sea infrastructure were also discussed.

The importance of the Transit and Transport Cooperation Agreement between Turkmenistan, the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, the Republic of Turkey, and the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan (Lapis Lazuli) was also emphasized. As known, the parties intend to facilitate the unfolding of the Lapis Lazuli route capabilities in the framework of the trilateral intergovernmental format of collaboration in the area of transport and communication.

The issues of expanding cultural and humanitarian ties were discussed. It is noted that the people of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan are united by firm historic, cultural and spiritual values. The opportunities of holding joint events within the current year that was declared as the International Year of Peace and Trust by the UN General Assembly upon the initiative of Turkmenistan were discussed.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Georgia’s beer export to Azerbaijan down
Georgia’s beer export to Azerbaijan down
Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan sign memorandum on joint development of Dostlug field
Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan sign memorandum on joint development of Dostlug field
Azerbaijani, Turkmen FMs talk significance of joint collaboration on Caspian Sea
Azerbaijani, Turkmen FMs talk significance of joint collaboration on Caspian Sea
Loading Bars
Latest
Iran’s NISOC boosts oil extraction Oil&Gas 15:16
Uzbekistan’s Central Bank keeps base rate unchanged Uzbekistan 15:12
Georgia’s beer export to Azerbaijan down Business 15:10
Bitcoin slumps 10% as pullback from record continues Finance 15:03
Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan sign memorandum on joint development of Dostlug field Politics 15:01
Azerbaijani, Turkmen FMs talk significance of joint collaboration on Caspian Sea Politics 15:00
Kazakhstan taking measures to boost investments co-op with IFC Kazakhstan 14:52
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise Finance 14:48
Turkmenistan considers co-op with number of Austrian pharmaceutical companies Business 14:47
State Commercial Bank Turkmenistan opens tender for consulting services Tenders 14:46
Iran launches mega refinery project Business 14:36
Important facilities to be upgraded in Iran's Razavi Khorasan Province Business 14:28
Georgian medicine export to Azerbaijan decreases Business 14:23
MoU on Dostluk oil & gas field is new milestone in dev’t of Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan ties - SOCAR Oil&Gas 14:21
Azerbaijan increases gas export along Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum route Oil&Gas 14:12
Azerbaijan discloses total capital of ASB Bank Finance 14:12
Azerbaijani banks buy more foreign currency at CBA's auction Finance 14:11
Uzbekistan reveals share of retail trade turnover in 2020 Uzbekistan 14:04
Kazakhstan’s only lowcoster launching flights on more new routes Transport 14:00
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy electric motor via tender Tenders 13:56
Azerbaijani ASB Bank reveals its 2020 net income Finance 13:53
Azerbaijani SOCAR suspends work offshore, open onshore areas due to bad weather Economy 13:51
China remains Uzbekistan’s main trade partner in 2020 Business 13:50
Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan Finance 13:47
Turkmenistan bank opens tender for audit Tenders 13:20
Azerbaijan to open bus routes to Shusha and other liberated lands Society 13:18
Demand for notes of Azerbaijani Central Bank significantly exceeds supply Finance 13:10
Azerbaijan looking to create favorable conditions for Turkish investors Economy 12:58
Geostat reveals volume of gas imported by Georgia from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 12:49
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for January 21 Uzbekistan 12:49
Kazakhstan’s national atomic company reports COVID-19 cases at its JV with France Business 12:49
Meeting through video conferencing held between presidents of Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan (PHOTO) Politics 12:49
Azerbaijan ups trade turnover of food, beverages, tobacco products in 2020 Business 12:49
Suicide attack kills three, injures 16 in central Baghdad market Arab World 12:48
Azerbaijan to be telecommunication hub between Europe, Asia via TASIM implementation ICT 12:36
Bank Melli Iran unveils amount of loans issued for coronavirus pandemic Finance 12:35
Kazakhstan’s National Bank sets up monetary policy committee Finance 12:35
Turkmenistan begins harvesting first tomatoes in new year Business 12:31
Azerbaijani oil prices rising Finance 12:30
Kazakhstan multifold decreases imports of Brazil-made goods Kazakhstan 12:24
Kazakhstan reports decrease in raw sulfur production volume Business 12:19
Azerbaijan discloses volume of oil transportation via BTC pipeline in 2020 Oil&Gas 12:18
Turkish companies to initially invest in textile sector in Azerbaijan's Karabakh Economy 12:14
Azerbaijani currency rates for Jan.21 Finance 12:09
Gold and foreign exchange reserves increases in Uzbekistan in 2021 Finance 12:07
Iran discloses amount of investments made in petrochemical sector Oil&Gas 12:07
Azerbaijan's 'Regional Development' Public Association launches new portal (VIDEO) Society 12:03
Trading platform IG to buy U.S. brokerage tastytrade for $1 billion US 12:01
Turkmenistan among top three countries in terms of potato imports from Russia Business 11:55
Representatives of Turkish companies arrive in Azerbaijan to support restoration of liberated lands (PHOTOS) Economy 11:55
Average downloads speed in Azerbaijan reduce ICT 11:53
Google and French publishers sign agreement over copyrights Europe 11:53
Visit agenda of Iranian Foreign Minister to Azerbaijan revealed Politics 11:49
COVID-19 disrupts supplies of essential goods and food to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 11:45
Georgia sees increase in coronavirus cases Georgia 11:41
Azerbaijan's territorial waters serve to increase country's maritime transport potential Transport 11:39
Azerbaijan starts preparation for 'Kharybulbul' festival, Days of Vagif's Poetry in Shusha (PHOTO) Politics 11:29
Georgia increases imports of tea from Azerbaijan Business 11:28
Geostat reveals volume of gas imported by Georgia from Azerbaijan Economy 11:26
Details of Iran's tractor exports announced Business 11:22
Indo-Japan digital partnership: Co-creation, co-production and co-innovation is the future Other News 11:19
India produced COVID-19 vaccines reach Bhutan, Maldives; Sri Lanka, Afghanistan next in line Other News 11:18
Serbia may get Azerbaijani gas by 2023 Oil&Gas 11:17
The 'superpower' that led this woman to the top of Twitter's Asia-Pacific business Other News 11:17
Uzbekistan’s national bank to fund reconstruction of Termez int’l airport Finance 11:14
Kamala Harris' ancestral village rejoices with fervour as 'she scripts history' Other News 11:12
Ninety-Two countries post request for Made-in-India vaccines Other News 11:09
Iran issues several loans to manufacturing enterprises in Semnan province Finance 11:02
Turkmenistan, UNDP to launch new joint project Business 10:56
Trend TV prepares video report on water supply to Karabakh Politics 10:56
BP to see sharp fall in upstream capex Oil&Gas 10:48
Canada to implement drip irrigation project in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 10:39
Kazakhstan sees multifold decrease in exports to Singapore Business 10:38
Brexit responsible for food supply problems in N.Ireland Europe 10:38
Global oil & gas capex to increase by 6% in 2021 Oil&Gas 10:37
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on January 23 Oil&Gas 10:32
Kazakhstan’s Ulba Metallurgical Plant to buy pies via tender Tenders 10:20
Turkmenistan, IMF review country's economy sectors positively impacting GDP growth Finance 10:20
Construction of small solar power plant starts in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent region Oil&Gas 10:19
Iranian currency rates for January 21 Finance 10:19
Azerbaijani FM starts visit to Turkmenistan Politics 10:19
Italy-based omnichannel content solutions provider extends co-op with Azerbaijani Topaz Economy 10:17
Azerbaijani Balakan ferry repaired and put into operation Transport 10:08
JOCAP reveals plans for Absheron gas field in 2021 Oil&Gas 10:08
Kazakhstan’s freight transportation operator opens tender to rent vehicles Tenders 10:06
Absheron EPS progress: pipe laying in Oil Rocks vicinity kicks off – JOCAP Oil&Gas 10:06
Azerbaijan to get revenues also from third countries’ gas supplies via Southern Gas Corridor Oil&Gas 09:51
Azerbaijan's CBA signs contract for purchase of banknote-calculating machines Finance 09:46
Iran urges US to return JCPOA Nuclear Program 09:42
Oil slips on surprise rise in U.S. crude stocks Oil&Gas 09:24
Population of Azerbaijan continues to grow Society 09:22
Kyrgyzstan plans to approve concept of creative economy Kyrgyzstan 08:57
EU leaders convene amid vaccine delays, virus variant fears Europe 08:36
California first U.S. state to surpass 3 million COVID-19 cases US 08:05
China sees rise in new COVID-19 cases despite curbs Other News 07:29
EBRD, Turkmenistan to implement new joint projects in 2021 Finance 07:01
Largest gas refinery in Middle East to be unveiled in SW Iran Business 06:37
UN chief welcomes U.S. re-engagement with WHO US 06:01
Biden reverses U.S. withdrawal from WHO US 05:35
Kazakhstan unveils 11M2020 trade value with Turkey Business 05:01
All news