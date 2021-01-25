Azerbaijani MoD commission continues consideration of appeals of Karabakh War participants

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

Trend:

The Commission continues its activity for the reception and consideration of appeals of people released from military service in connection with mobilization, created upon the relevant order of the Azerbaijani minister of defense, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

Some 4,214 citizens applied to the commission operating in Baku city from January 11 up till now and appropriate measures have been taken to resolve their appeals.

The mobile groups of the commission, operating in Ganja city, Fuzuli district, and Pirekeshkul settlement, considered the appeals of 1,084 citizens and took appropriate measures to resolve them.

To date, the commission and all its mobile groups have resolved a total of 966 citizens' appeals on the spot.