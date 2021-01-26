When we launched satellites into orbit, some people asked why this was necessary - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26

When we launched the satellites into orbit, some people asked why this was necessary, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving in a video format Rashad Nabiyev due to his appointment as Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, Trend reports.

“Of course, I must mention the satellites among the work done on technological development. As someone in charge of this field, you will know all it well. When we launched the satellites into orbit, some people asked why this was necessary. But life has shown that we need it very much. Both during the war and in the post-war period, the use of satellites gave us a great advantage. Both our telecommunications and Earth observation satellites have allowed us the opportunity to fulfill all our objectives. We are a member of a limited club of space-faring nations. Of course, staff training plays an important role here. Personnel working in this field are already strengthening our overall intellectual potential. At the same time, of course, it gave us an additional advantage to watch the actions of the enemy online during the Patriotic War and prevent their provocations. It is no coincidence that military experts around the world have branded the Patriotic War and the operations Azerbaijan carried out as a war of the 21st century because it was an innovation in terms of technological development,” the head of state said.