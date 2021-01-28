Armenia also destroyed Orthodox church in Azerbaijan’s Khojavend district - Trend TV report

Khojavend, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Armenia's vandalism affected not only the historical, cultural, and religious heritage of Islam but also Christian religious shrines, a special correspondent of Trend’s Karabakh Bureau reports on Jan. 28.

The Russian Orthodox Church, built-in 1894 in the Khojavend district, was also subjected to Armenian vandalism.

It was destroyed by the Armenians after the occupation of the district in 1992.

The video footage of the ruins of a Christian temple, captured by the film crew of Trend TV: