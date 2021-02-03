Already issues started with respect to creation of Italian-Azerbaijani University - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

Trend:

Already issues started with respect to creation of Italian-Azerbaijani University in Baku, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving in a video format a delegation led by Chairman of the Italian Marie Tecnimont Group Fabrizio Di Amato, Trend reports.

“One more thing I want to tell you about our plans, I am sure you know, but it is moving. The creation of Italian-Azerbaijani University in Baku. We have already allocated the site, already issues started with respect to creation of university. This issue was also agreed on the governmental level. I hope maybe this year if we work hard, we can start, because that will also be a good reflection of our friendship and also the preparation and the training of young Azerbaijani people in the specialties which our economy needs for the future, so they are able to run these enterprises, these industrial sites, will be very important. It will also help to strengthen our close friendly relations between our countries. I wish you success and I am glad to see you in Baku. Hopefully next time we will not make through the video format but personally,” the head of state said.