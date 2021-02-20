Azerbaijan and Turkey approve two more agreements (UPDATE)

TITLE CHANGED

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 20

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan approved the 'Agreement on Cooperation between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Turkey in the field of energy and fishing industry’ and ‘Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Turkey on cooperation in the field of the defense industry', Trend reports with reference to the Turkish Resmi Gazete newspaper.

The agreement on cooperation in on defense industry was signed on October 31, 2017, and the agreement on cooperation on energy and the fishing industry was signed on February 25, 2020, in Baku.