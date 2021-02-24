Turkish, Azerbaijani, and Turkmen FMs adopt joint statement following trilateral meeting (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Politics 24 February 2021

Details added (first version posted on 16:22)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

Trend:

The fifth trilateral meeting of foreign ministers was held in Turkey’s Ankara city on February 23, 2021, with the participation of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov at the invitation of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend on Feb. 24.

The parties confirmed the commitment to the statements adopted following the results of trilateral meetings on May 26, 2014, in Baku, on January 29, 2015, in Ashgabat, on August 28, 2015, in Antalya, and on July 19, 2017, in Baku.

The foreign ministers reaffirmed mutual respect and unconditional support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the participating countries within their internationally recognized borders.

The parties also emphasized the views on the creation of comprehensive peace, stability, and common prosperity and accepted the importance of using the tripartite mechanism of Turkmenistan-Turkey-Azerbaijan to expand the prospects for multilateral cooperation.

The foreign ministers stressed the importance of long-term cooperation among Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan within the United Nations (UN), Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the Turkic Council, the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) and other relevant regional and international organizations, as well as such forums as the "Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process".

The parties emphasized the need to further strengthen cooperation in the fight against all forms of terrorism, separatism, extremism and discrimination, transnational organized crime, illicit trafficking in drugs and their precursors, arms and human trafficking, crimes against cultural and historical heritage, cybercrime, and illegal migration.

In this context, the foreign ministers stressed the importance of the decision of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to mark March 15 as the "International Day of Solidarity against Islamophobia" and agreed to support all international efforts in this sphere.

The parties emphasized the extreme importance of the trilateral summit of the presidents to be held in Turkmenistan.

The foreign ministers noted the importance of strengthening trilateral economic cooperation, as well as the legal basis for economic cooperation among the participating countries.

The parties decided to support the further development of cooperation by strengthening trade and economic cooperation, using the existing potential to stimulate investments, as well as by implementing joint projects and programs in the field of customs, energy, transport, telecommunications, industry, agriculture, science, education, culture, tourism, and environmental protection.

The foreign ministers stressed the importance of continuing the existing cooperation among small and medium-sized enterprises of the three countries.

The parties decided to continue and strengthen solidarity in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, including the supply of vaccines against the coronavirus as part of the available opportunities.

The foreign ministers reaffirmed the commitment to cooperation and coordination in preventing the pandemic and managing its impact on social and economic activity to reduce the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, in particular in the field of international trips, trade, and transport.

The parties emphasized the importance of further strengthening cooperation for the implementation of new projects related to the development of transport infrastructure and an increase in transit potential.

The foreign ministers stressed big efforts made to enhance the transit potential of countries, including the East-West Trans-Caspian transport corridor, and in this regard, the parties stressed the importance of efficient operation of maritime transport between the ports of Turkmenbashi (Turkmenistan) and Alat (Azerbaijan).

The parties highlighted the key role of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway project in ensuring competitive transportation between Asia and Europe as part of the modern Silk Road and welcomed the preparation for passenger transportation via the BTK railway.

The foreign ministers welcomed the entry into force of the Lapis Lazuli Route Transport and Transit Agreement, which is aimed at developing trade relations through the facilitation of transport and transit and this is a new dimension of regional relations.

The parties emphasized the importance of modernizing the existing infrastructure and creating favorable conditions for the development of regional transport and trade.

The foreign ministers noted the importance of expanding cooperation to ensure regional ties in the field of transport and energy, given the contribution of infrastructure projects to the prosperity and stability of the Caspian region.

The parties emphasized the importance of the energy partnership among the three countries and reaffirmed the support for energy projects aimed at increasing the supply of natural gas from Azerbaijan and energy sources from Turkmenistan to Turkey and the rest part of Europe.

The foreign ministers welcomed the signing of the memorandum on joint exploration and development of a hydrocarbon field named Dostlug in the Caspian Sea by Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

In this regard, to increase the energy security of Turkey and the rest part of Europe, as well as contribute to the economic development and prosperity of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, the parties expressed the readiness to create joint projects for the development and supply of hydrocarbon resources.

The foreign ministers emphasized the importance of developing further cooperation in education, science, culture, and other humanitarian fields based on the common heritage of the three countries.

The parties noted the importance of holding regular trilateral meetings for political dialogue, sustainable cooperation, and coordination on regional and global issues.

The foreign ministers agreed to hold the next meeting in Turkmenistan, the date of which will be agreed through diplomatic channels.

