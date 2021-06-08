Protest held in Houston against Armenia's refusal to provide minefield maps to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8
Trend:
A protest rally was held in Houston (Texas, US) against Armenia’s refusal to provide minefield maps to Azerbaijan, Trend reports on June 8 referring to the State Committee for Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan.
