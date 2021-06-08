Protest held in Houston against Armenia's refusal to provide minefield maps to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Protest held in Houston against Armenia's refusal to provide minefield maps to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8

A protest rally was held in Houston (Texas, US) against Armenia’s refusal to provide minefield maps to Azerbaijan, Trend reports on June 8 referring to the State Committee for Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan.

Will be updated
