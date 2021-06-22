CoE supports work for finding long standing sustainable solution on Karabakh - SecGen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Council of Europe supports long-term work for finding long standing, sustainable solution on Karabakh, said Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić, Trend reports.

Burić made the remark during the PACE summer plenary session.

She said that Council of Europe can build confidence measures.

“Immediately, when it was possible, after the conflict, I sent high level group to visit Baku and Yerevan,” she said.

“Now we’re at the final stage of devising confidence building measures which will encompass nonpolitical issues and try to build confidence in the post conflict areas between two countries,” she noted.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva