Prosecutor generals of Caspian states sign declaration on Caspian Sea's protection

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7

Trend:

The prosecutor generals of the five Caspian states - Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Russia - signed a declaration on cooperation in the protection of the Caspian Sea, Trend reports.

The document was signed at a meeting of prosecutor generals of the states of the Caspian region, which was held on on July 7 in St. Petersburg by the Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov. Iranian prosecutor general Mohammad Jafar Montazeri took part in the event via videoconference.

Krasnov stressed that the Caspian Sea is of great strategic importance for all five states and connects their territories into a single ecological system, therefore, joint activities, which are envisaged by the Declaration of the Prosecutor Generals of the Caspian Region States on Cooperation in the Field of Environmental Protection and the Use of Natural Resources of the Caspian Sea, will have a positive impact.