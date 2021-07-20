Armenia again fires Azerbaijan Army’s combat positions in direction of Sadarak district - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20

Trend:

On July 19 at 20:50 (GMT +4) the Azerbaijan Army’s positions in the direction of the Sadarak district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic were again subjected to fire by use of various caliber weapons from the territory of Armenia, Trend reports citing Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Retaliation fire was inflicted to suppress the fire activity of the opposing side.

The Azerbaijan Army did not suffer any losses.