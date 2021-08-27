UNESCO must fulfill its noble mission, demonstrate fair position - former director general of ISESCO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

The time has come for UNESCO to fulfill its noble mission and demonstrate a fair position, Abdulaziz Altwaijri, former Director-General of ISESCO, a member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center told Trend.

"The Nizami Ganjavi International Center intends and is ready to cooperate with UNESCO through dialogue in the framework of the fight against any type of aggression and violations of international law in order to promote peace and a culture of mutual understanding. We share the same values ​​with UNESCO and can work together to protect all cultural and religious heritage sites in the region, in particular those that have been destroyed as a result of 30 years of Armenian aggression," he said.

According to him, many cultural and religious monuments have been destroyed over the 30 years of the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia.

"This is contrary to all the principles of international law and humanism," Altwaijri stressed.

He noted that UNESCO, which is responsible for the preservation of the world cultural heritage, continues to remain silent in connection with the desecration of mosques and the destruction of other religious monuments.

"After the liberation of the Azerbaijani territories from the Armenian occupation, UNESCO showed interest in visiting these lands. Azerbaijan welcomed this, but Armenia is against it. This shows the true face of the Armenian leadership, always demonstrating aggression and opposing international law," Altwaijri said.

He stressed that UNESCO should demonstrate a fair position on this issue, undertake obligations to refute the falsifications spread by the Armenian leadership.