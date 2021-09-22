Int'l community should put pressure on Armenia to abandon revanchist approach - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

Trend:

The international community should put pressure on Armenia to leave the revanchist approach, Trend reports, referring to the statement of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at the 37th meeting of the GUAM Council of Foreign Ministers.

The massive mine contamination of the liberated territories seriously hinders the implementation of large-scale rehabilitation and reconstruction plans initiated by the Azerbaijani government, and most importantly, hinders the realization of the rights of hundreds of thousands of internally displaced people to return home safely and with dignity, Jeyhun Bayramov said.

"Our principle position is that the international community should put pressure on Armenia to leave its revanchist approach and instead use a unique opportunity to ensure lasting peace and development. There is no alternative to the full implementation of the trilateral statements, eliminating all the consequences of the war and building a prosperous future for all countries and peoples in the region," the FM said.

The application of international law is a prerequisite for peace, security and development, he added.

"Unfortunately, the protracted conflicts on the territories of the GUAM member States continue to pose a threat to peace and security. These conflicts must be resolved on the basis of the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of the internationally recognized borders of States," he said.