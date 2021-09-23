Azerbaijan's Alat FEZ board chairman included in Azerbaijani-Turkish economic co-op commission

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 23

Trend:

An amendment has been made in the staff of the joint intergovernmental commission on Azerbaijani-Turkish economic cooperation from the Azerbaijani side, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the decree "On approval of new staff of joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey by Azerbaijan", signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on September 23, 2021.

According to the amendment, the board chairman of the "Alat Free Economic Zone" authorized structure was included in the commission.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry was instructed to send the respective notification about the amendment in the Azerbaijani staff of the intergovernmental commission to the Turkish side.