Azerbaijan to finance construction of central hospital in Jabrayil city

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.4

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on measures for the design and construction of the central hospital in the city of Jabrayil on October 4, Trend reports.

According to the decree, in order to design and build a central hospital for 150 beds in Jabrayil city, 500,000 manat ($294,247) will be initially allocated to the Ministry of Health from the funds provided in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2021 for the restoration and reconstruction of the territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war].