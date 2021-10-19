Joint press conference of Azerbaijani and Slovak FMs held in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.19
Trend:
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Slovak Foreign and European Affairs Minister Ivan Korczak are holding a joint press conference in Baku, Trend reports.
Earlier it was reported that a meeting in an expanded format was held between the heads of the foreign affairs agencies of the two countries.
Previously, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Ivan Korczak, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, on October 19.
