Azerbaijani FM, US Assistant Secretary of State hold phone talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov and US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried had a telephone conversation, the press service of the Foreign Ministry told Trend.

During the phone talks, Donfried conveyed congratulations to Bayramov on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the restoration of Azerbaijan's independence.

The parties exchanged views on the issues on the agenda and stressed the importance of developing relations in a number of areas.

During the telephone conversation, the post-conflict situation in the region was also discussed.

Bayramov informed Donfried that Azerbaijan is ready to normalize relations with Armenia on the basis of respect for the principles of international law.

Donfried stressed the importance of normalizing relations between the two countries and the willingness of the US to provide support in this matter.

The parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.