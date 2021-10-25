Azerbaijan defense minister meets leadership of Turkish National Defense University (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 25

Trend:

The Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov met with a delegation led by the rector of the National Defense University of Turkey, Professor Erhan Afyoncu, Trend reports on October 25.

According to the information, expressing gratitude for the moral support provided by brotherly Turkey during the second Karabakh war, Hasanov noted the need to apply the model of the Armed Forces of Turkey in the Azerbaijan Army in accordance with the instructions of the president of Azerbaijan, and exchange experience in the field of military education with the Turkish National Defense University.

In addition, the importance of developing cooperation in the military educational sphere, as well as in other areas within the framework of the military alliance with Turkey, was emphasized.

Professor Afyoncu noted the positive impact of the exchange of experience in the military educational sphere, and also stressed that work in this direction will continue in the future.

Also, during the meeting, the sides exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.