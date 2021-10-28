During second Karabakh war, we felt support of people of Kyrgyzstan - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28

Trend:

During the second Karabakh war, we felt the support of the people of Kyrgyzstan, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic Kairat Osmonaliev, Trend reports.

"You are welcome to Azerbaijan. I wish you the best of luck in your work and a pleasant time. I also ask you to convey my greetings and best wishes to the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, and would like to invite him to Azerbaijan at any time convenient for him," President Aliyev said.

"Our peoples share common roots and actively interact within the Turkic Council. As you may know, the next summit of the heads of state of the Turkish Council led by Azerbaijan will be held next month. We will transfer chairmanship to Turkey. Of course, this summit will bring our countries even closer together. There are many issues that need to be resolved within the framework of mutual relations and cooperation between Turkic-speaking countries. As you may know, Azerbaijan has always made great efforts to bring the member countries of our Council closer together," the head of state said.

"As for bilateral relations, we do hope that they will intensify. I think that the existing potential has not been fully realized in recent years. Therefore, of course, it is necessary to pay attention to the economic and trade spheres, in which we can increase the turnover. In addition, as you know, Azerbaijan is actively investing outside the country. We can discuss investment projects in Kyrgyzstan in detail. Of course, mutual support in the international arena has always brought our countries closer together. I am confident that we will continue to support each other in the UN, in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and, of course, in the Turkic Council, the CIS and other organizations. During the second Karabakh war, we felt the support of the people of Kyrgyzstan. There were many appeals from citizens expressing solidarity with us, and we appreciate that very much. It is a time of restoration of the destroyed territories of Azerbaijan now, and we are working hard to return the former IDPs to their native lands as soon as possible," Azerbaijani president said.

"I wish you a good time in Azerbaijan. I am sure that you will get acquainted with our country. As far as I know, you have already visited the liberated territories, but there will be new visits. And not only there, but also from Baku to other destinations. Therefore, I think you will have a complete picture of our country and this will help you in your work. I wish you good luck," the head of state said.