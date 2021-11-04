UK to continue to be reliable partner of Azerbaijan – Boris Johnson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

Trend:

The UK will continue to be a reliable partner of Azerbaijan, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in his message at VIII Global Baku Forum - "The World after COVID-19", Trend reports.

The message of the British prime minister was read by the deputy head of the British diplomatic mission in Baku, Philip Barclay.

"Next year we will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. Cooperation between the UK and Azerbaijan is at the highest level," Johnson said.

According to Johnson, UK is in favor of establishing security in the Caucasus region.

"Azerbaijan is implementing a wide program for de-mining territories [previously liberated from Armenian occupation]. I believe that it is important to implement the Ottawa Convention on antipersonnel mines in the region," the prime minister added.