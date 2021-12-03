Azerbaijani FM, OSCE rep exchange views on OSCE Charter (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Teresa Ribeiro as part the 28th OSCE Ministerial Council in Stockholm, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The minister informed Teresa Ribeiro about the work being carried out in Azerbaijan on freedom of the media.

The views on the need for all member-states to fulfill their responsibilities within the OSCE Charter were exchanged at the meeting.

Bayramov informed Ribeiro about the existing situation in the region, the steps being taken to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the issues related to the implementation of the signed trilateral statement.