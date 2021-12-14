Azerbaijan-Turkey-Georgian business forum kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14
Trend:
Azerbaijan-Turkey-Georgian business forum is being held in Baku, Trend reports.
According to the information, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Natia Turnava, Minister of Trade of Turkey Mehmet Mush and Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov are participating in the business forum.
The signing of memorandum between the chambers of commerce and industry of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia is expected at the event.
