NATO supports normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations – NATO Sec-Gen (UPDATE)
Details added (first version posted on 19:44)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14
Trend:
NATO supports the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said during a joint press conference with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels, Trend reports on Dec. 14.
Stoltenberg stressed that NATO-Azerbaijan cooperation has been strong over many years and today it covers many areas.
“We discussed today what else we can do together,” NATO secretary general added. “Security and stability in the South Caucasus are important for us. To ensure a peaceful future for all the people we support the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which are both valued partners of NATO.”
