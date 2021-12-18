Turkey to advance dialogue with Armenia in close coordination with Azerbaijan - VP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 18

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

Turkey will advance the dialogue with Armenia with the utmost care and in close coordination with Azerbaijan, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said at the parliamentary hearing on the bill of Turkey's state budget for 2022, Trend reports on Dec.18.

According to Oktay, Turkey stands not only for the normalization of relations with Armenia, but also for peace and stability in the entire South Caucasus.

"Last week, the first meeting of the regional cooperation platform in the "3 + 3" format was held, which was initiated by Turkey and Azerbaijan to restore lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus. Turkey stands not only for the normalization of relations with Armenia, but also for peace and stability in the entire South Caucasus. Ankara's position on this issue is extremely sincere," he added.