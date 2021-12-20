Azerbaijani presidential pension for carers of invalids of 1st group and children with disabilities raised

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amendments to his decree " On the establishment of Azerbaijani presidential pension for carers of invalids of I group and/or children under 18 years of age with disabilities" No. 643 dated April 15, 2019, Trend reports

According to the document, the pension’s amount will be increased from 50 manat ($29.4) to 80 manat ($47).

The decree will come into force on January 1, 2022.