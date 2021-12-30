Bakcell employee injured as result of shooting from Armenian side in Aghdam district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Aghdam District Prosecutor's Office received information about a gunshot injury of a resident of Baku, a 28-year-old Anar Rahimli in the Yeddikhirman area of the district liberated from Armenian occupation [as a result of the 2020 second Karabakh war] on December 29, at about 16:00, Trend reports, citing the press service of the General Prosecutor’s Office.

"The preliminary investigation established that Anar Rahimli, an employee of Bakcell MMC [mobile communication operator of the country] was injured as a result of shooting by the Armenian armed forces while performing his official duties in the indicated territory. In fact, the Investigation Department of the General Prosecutor's Office opened a criminal case under Articles 214.2.3, 29, 120.2.7, 29, 120.2.11, 228.3 and other articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.