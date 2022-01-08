Battalion commanders training sessions held in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8

Trend:

According to the combat training plan for 2022, the Azerbaijan Army conducts training-methodological sessions with the participation of commanders and the deputy commanders of battalions and divisions, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The sessions evaluate the knowledge and skills of the officers, their physical fitness, as well as, improve theoretical knowledge about modern warfare.

The main objective of the sessions is to increase the level of knowledge and professionalism of officers.