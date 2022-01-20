Azerbaijani FM meets with OPEC Secretary General (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 20
Trend:
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Secretary General of the Organization Of The Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Mohamed Sanusi Barkindo within the framework of his working visit to Austria, Trend reports citing MFA press service.
Will be updated
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev receives Advisor to French President's Cabinet and EU Special Representative for South Caucasus (VIDEO)
January 20 tragedy laid foundation for Azerbaijanis' struggle to restore their statehood and independence
Proud to hold TEKNOFEST int'l aviation, space, technology festival in Azerbaijan - Turkish Baykar Makina