Azerbaijan holds training exercises in commando military unit (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 23

Trend:

The Land Forces Operations Commando military unit conducted training exercises in accordance with the combat training plan in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the scenario of the exercises, based on intelligence data, the commandos, carrying out tactical movements advanced in the direction of the area of provocation supposed to be committed by the imaginary enemy reconnaissance and sabotage group.

Following the requirements of camouflage, the commandos successfully completed the tasks of reconnaissance in the area with harsh climatic conditions and difficult terrain, the tasks of the detection of imaginary enemy shelters, as well as the siege and neutralization of the reconnaissance and sabotage group.