Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development visits Azerbaijani liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24

Trend:

Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Ghasemi is paying a visit to Azerbaijani liberated lands, diplomatic sources told Trend.

As part of his planned visit to Azerbaijan, Ghasemi arrived at Fuzuli International Airport and is getting acquainted with the situation in Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenian occupation.

As part of the visit, Ghasemi is expected to hold several meetings with Azerbaijani officials.