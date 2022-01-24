Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development visits Azerbaijani liberated lands
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24
Trend:
Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Ghasemi is paying a visit to Azerbaijani liberated lands, diplomatic sources told Trend.
As part of his planned visit to Azerbaijan, Ghasemi arrived at Fuzuli International Airport and is getting acquainted with the situation in Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenian occupation.
As part of the visit, Ghasemi is expected to hold several meetings with Azerbaijani officials.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
India's Republic Day 2022: Army troops to don uniforms from different eras, vintage and modern platforms on display
Ukraine is interested in participation of Azerbaijani companies in construction of industrial parks - minister
Launch of bus routes to Azerbaijan's liberated lands to play crucial role in integration of these territories - official
TRACECA eyes launching new pilot project within Europe-Caucasus-Asia corridor (Exclusive) (PHOTO/VIDEO)