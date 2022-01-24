Azerbaijani Defence Minister meets with Finland's MFA delegation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

Trend:

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with a Finnish Foreign Ministry’s delegation, which is on a working visit to Azerbaijan, in Baku, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Hasanov welcomed the delegation led by Maria Livala, director general of the Foreign Ministry’s department for Russia, Eastern Europe, and Central Asia.

The minister informed the guests in detail about the work carried out in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation as a result of the victory achieved in the 2020 Second Karabakh War under the command of President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, as well as the situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border.

Besides, the minister noted that the Azerbaijani-Finnish military cooperation was successfully implemented within the NATO Partnership for Peace Program.

Livala stressed the importance of further developing relations between Finland and Azerbaijan.

The sides exchanged views on relations between the two countries, strengthening peace and stability in the region, as well as other issues of mutual interest.