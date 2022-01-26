Azerbaijan maintains positions in Global Firepower 2022 rating

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Azerbaijan has ranked 63 of 138 countries (power index: 1.0251) in the revised Global Firepower rating in 2022, maintaining its position from the 2021 ranking, Trend reports referring to the ranking’s website.

As for other South Caucasian countries, Georgia ranked 88, and Armenia ranked 97.

When compiling the Global Firepower ranking, such factors as manpower, airpower, land strength, naval strength, logistics, financials were taken into consideration.

An important place is given to the size of the military budget, external debt, foreign exchange reserves of a country, and its purchasing power.

The top three positions in the ranking belong to the US, Russia, and China.