Azerbaijan maintains positions in Global Firepower 2022 rating
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26
By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:
Azerbaijan has ranked 63 of 138 countries (power index: 1.0251) in the revised Global Firepower rating in 2022, maintaining its position from the 2021 ranking, Trend reports referring to the ranking’s website.
As for other South Caucasian countries, Georgia ranked 88, and Armenia ranked 97.
When compiling the Global Firepower ranking, such factors as manpower, airpower, land strength, naval strength, logistics, financials were taken into consideration.
An important place is given to the size of the military budget, external debt, foreign exchange reserves of a country, and its purchasing power.
The top three positions in the ranking belong to the US, Russia, and China.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Iran, Azerbaijan negotiating to change truck transportation route to outskirts of Astara city - RMTO
Integration of road bridge across Astarachay River into "North-South" ITC to benefit entire region - expert
No one should doubt that new legislation on media in Azerbaijan will meet modern developments - Azerbaijani Media Dev't Agency
Russian companies submitted 14 applications for participation in restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories - ambassador
Moscow shares Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's approach, vision on trilateral working group - ambassador
Russian ambassador talks upcoming 20th anniversary meeting of Russia-Azerbaijan intergovernmental commission
Meetings of Azerbaijani, Armenian public figures to contribute to normalization of ties – Russian ambassador