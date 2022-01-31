At present large tunnel is being built under Mount Murov - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31

Trend:

At present, a large tunnel is being built under Mount Murov – about 12 kilometers long, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to AZERTAC news agency, Trend reports.

"After the second Karabakh war, Ganja also has contributed, as it should, to the development of Kalbajar district. Because the only way we can easily travel to Kalbajar is from Ganja to Goygol and from Goygol to Kalbajar. What I mean by easily, we can use that road only in spring and summer. Because in winter, the road is both impassable and very dangerous. There was no such road there in Soviet times. It was just a trail. We widened that trail in a short time, and I went to Kalbajar through there myself last year, crossing the Murov Pass. At present, a large tunnel is being built under Mount Murov – about 12 kilometers long. So the future development of Kalbajar, the return of citizens there and the supply of Kalbajar district, as well as Lachin district, will be largely organized from this region. Therefore, the restoration of Ganja and the liberated lands of this zone is of special importance for the comfortable life of our citizens. At present, most of the equipment for our military posts and posts along our border goes through here. Therefore, the territories in and around Ganja will continue to play a special role in the life of our country, especially in the life of the liberated lands," the head of state said.