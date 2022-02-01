Azerbaijan creates new composition of disciplinary commission of parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 1

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

A new composition of the Disciplinary Commission of the Azerbaijani parliament has been created, Trend reports.

A draft decision of the Azerbaijani parliament on the establishment of a Disciplinary Commission was discussed at a parliamentary meeting on February 1.

Candidates for MPs Fazail Ibrahimli, Fazail Agamaly, Nurlan Hasanov, Afat Hasanova, Malahat Ibrahimgizi, Sattar Mehbaliyev, Madar Musayev, Hikmat Mammadov, Nasib Makhamaliyev, Nizami Safarov and Mashkhur Mammadov were put forward.

These candidatures were approved following the discussions.